Blackheath Art Society Easter Member's Exhibition

The Blackheath Art Society invites all art-lovers to the ever-popular Easter Member's Exhibition from Friday, April 15 through to Monday, April 18 at the Studio, 139a Station Street Blackheath. The studio is only a short walk from the village centre across the Great Western Highway pedestrian crossing (with traffic lights) or the Blackheath Railway Station overpass. Parking is nearby. The show will be open from 10am to 5pm, closing at 4pm on Monday. "We are always excited to show our members' outstanding work," said BAS President Sally Coppard. "Every year it gets better and better. Many of our members are professional artists represented in commercial galleries. Others show their works online or in exhibitions across Sydney and beyond. All work is available for sale and competition among buyers can be lively." This year's judge is well-known artist and Katoomba gallerist Robyn Nolan. First prize is $500 and second prize is $250 thanks to generous donations by Blackheath Automotive, Weber's Nursery, and one anonymous local art lover. "We are grateful to our sponsors who support the values of creativity and sharing in our local community" said Ms Coppard. Commendations are awarded to the runners-up, and visitors can vote in the People's Choice Award. On Saturday, April 16 at 2.30 a "meet the artists" event and prize giving will take place. All welcome. For more details, visit www.blackheathart.com.

