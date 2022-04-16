community, LGBTQI+, blue mountains, bentart, three sisters, june long weekend

The bentART Committee and Three Sisters Social Group have announced events slated to take place during the June Queen's Birthday long weekend in the Blue Mountains. The events, which include the bentART exhibition in Katoomba and the Blackheath Disco and the Queens Ball, offer an array of opportunity for LGBTQI+ people and their allies to come together to celebrate the arts and to socialise. "COVID has prevented us from holding these fantastic events in-person for the previous two-years, so we are excited to be able to hold the 2022 events in-person," said Sue Lightfoot, President of bentART. "The weekend will kick off with an in-person and online bentART exhibition and will continue to the Saturday evening disco and Sunday evening Queens Ball." bentART was established in the Blue Mountains in 2005 to celebrate works in the visual arts of LGBTQI+ artists. The four-day exhibition will take place from June 10-13 at Rex-Livingston Art+Objects, 182-4 Katoomba Street, Katoomba with an opening night reception taking place on June 10. An online exhibition will also be featured. The disco will be held on June 11 at the Blackheath Community Centre and the Queen's Ball will be held on June 12 at Fairmont Resort and Spa. The ball will celebrate the platinum anniversary of the Queen's reign and the ruby anniversary of the ball itself. "The action-packed weekend has something for everyone," said Lightfoot. "Diversity is the core strength of both of our organisations and we indeed are offering diverse events rich in history in the Blue Mountains. We welcome everyone." Information on both events may be found at www.bentart.com.au and threesisterssocial.asn.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/07a0c315-e6ee-4d96-ab0e-397de1dd9879.jpeg/r0_33_640_395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Queen's Birthday weekend activities announced for LGBTQI+ community