Enjoy bush views from your deck

3 BED | 1 BATH | 0 CAR This well maintained three bedroom weatherboard cottage ticks all the boxes for a family home in the beautiful Blue Mountains. The lounge, kitchen and dining areas all have elevated views of the private rear garden. The dining area's sliding doors open out to a timber deck offering you a lovely place to entertain or sit and soak up the sun. It would also make a great investment property, says the agent Theo Poulos. There's a well-presented bathroom, an internal laundry with second toilet and a tidy timber kitchen with gas cooking. Floors are a mix of timber and carpet and there's ample storage underneath the house as well as plenty of off-street parking. The fully fenced block is around 751 square metres, giving you plenty of room for the kids to play. In addition there are DA approved plans to extend the deck. The home is in a private and leafy street only 500 metres from Leura Mall and the railway station.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/ffa88960-a792-4421-a082-a33d2397b9bc.jpg/r0_537_7360_4695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Enjoy bush views from the deck of your Leura home