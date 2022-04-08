whats-on, things-to-do,

Bach and special readings returns to St Finbar's Catholic Church, Glenbrook on Good Friday, April 15 at 7.30pm. Passion-tide and the music of J S Bach are inseparably linked. It is almost impossible to pass through the Lenten season without having some contact with the great Baroque master's settings of the Passions according to St John and St Matthew. Some of this profound music will again be part of this year's Good Friday meditation in St Finbar's Catholic Church, Glenbrook on the evening of Good Friday, April 15, at 7.30pm. Offering choral and organ music of Bach, together with special readings and meditations, this annual service will feature several of the wonderful chorale settings from the Passions as well as the opening and closing choruses from the St John Passion. In the tradition of the Bach settings, the congregation will also participate, singing some of the great Passion hymns - When I Survey the Wondrous Cross and O Sacred Head. The Blue Mountains Chorale will be directed by Sydney City Organist, Robert Ampt, who will also perform several Bach organ works. Amy Johansen will accompany the choir on the organ. With great music and a powerful devotional atmosphere, this service will again be one of the very special offerings during this year's Lenten season and all are welcome. Donations appreciated.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/4e5d519f-1b2c-4d57-8be4-56b6f09469c7.jpeg/r0_28_320_209_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Passion of Bach for Good Friday