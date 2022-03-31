Youth Week Festival 2022 is on at Glenbrook

community, youth week, blue mountains, glenbrook, skate park

To celebrate Youth Week 2022 in the Mountains, the Mountains Youth Services Team (MYST), Blue Mountains City Council and Resilience NSW are supporting the Youth Week Festival at Glenbrook Skate Park on Sunday, April 10 from 10am-4pm. The Youth Week Festival is a free community event with skateboard, scooter and bike competitions, local live bands, a free barbecue and coffee van, free art and drumming workshops, and more. "Coming together as a community to celebrate young people and have some fun is a fantastic way to mark Youth Week 2022," said Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill. "With mental health issues on the rise it is so important for our young people to have opportunities to have fun, try new things, connect with each other in person and feel supported and celebrated by their community." The skateboard, scooter and bike competitions at the skate park on the day are open to amateur riders aged 12-24. Riders need to be at Glenbrook Skate Park between 10am and 11am to register. The competition will be run in three age groups. Helmets are required. There will be some great prizes to be won thanks to competition sponsors Kingpin, Globe, Blackman Bicycles, Scooter Hut, Fast Times and Sydney Property Market. The live band line-up features local legends Trash Baby, Florah, The Jerbus Trio and Andie/Dee. Rotary are putting on a free barbecue and there'll be art activities, drumming workshops, an orienteering challenge and more. Everyone is welcome to come along to enjoy the day and celebrate our young people. "The Youth Week Festival held last year at Lawson Skate Park was a fantastic day. It was so great to see young people getting together and enjoying themselves between lockdowns," said manager of MYST, Jodie Rollason. "We didn't know if it would go ahead this year but there has been a huge amount of support and excitement from young people, local community services and businesses to make it happen." The Youth Week Festival 2022 has been made possible by MYST, Planet Youth Blue Mountains, Headspace Katoomba, Platform Youth Services, Blue Mountains Women's Health & Resource Centre, Springwood Neighbourhood Centre, Able 2, Outdoors NSW & ACT, Sydney Property Market, Rotary, Resilience NSW and Blue Mountains City Council. A free community bus will run from Katoomba to Glenbrook on the day. For bus and event information as well as wet weather updates follow PlanetYouthBM on Facebook, go to www.planetyouthbm.net.au or call MYST on 1300 00 MYST (1300 00 6978).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/b5d0db48-0a88-41b3-af36-dc343ea32359.jpg/r0_60_637_420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Youth Week Festival 2022 is on at Glenbrook