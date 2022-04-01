Armed hold up at Lawson petrol station

news, local-news,

A man who allegedly told police he "wanted to get locked up" held up the Lawson petrol station about 8.45am on Thursday March 31. Blue Mountains Police Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine, said a 33-year-old male with no fixed address entered the Coles Express Service Station, on the Great Western Highway at Lawson, allegedly producing a pair of scissors and pointing them towards the female employee. Inspector McAlpine said: "The male demanded the employee give him money from the register. The employee activated her duress alarm and contacted Triple 0 advising of the robbery. The male remained inside the shop armed with the scissors until police arrived." Police attended where the male allegedly stated to police "I wanted to get locked up." The male was placed under arrest and conveyed to Springwood police station where he was charged with armed robbery.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/beb609ce-5f0a-423a-9690-805c47ad8709.jpg/r282_169_739_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg