Live at the Village Music Festival coming to Blue Mountains Theatre in August

The highly anticipated Live at The Village Music Festival re-emerges from a pandemic haze to present an all-day music Festival on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Featuring some of Australia's most evocative contemporary artists, Live at the Village Music Festival presents an updated program with a renewed passion for presenting top-tier live music. A day of genre-straddling performances from acclaimed and world-class Australian artists, with headline acts including jazz icon, Sandy Evans, the ARIA-nominated Zela Margossian Quintet, dual ARIA-winning world music fusionists, the Mara! Big Band, and Bluegrass darlings the Morrisons. The festival program features jazz, folk, world and bluegrass music and dance performances presented in partnership with the Blue Mountains' premier destination for the performing arts, the Blue Mountains Theatre. Festival Artistic Director Gary Daley said "this event is the realisation of a long-held ambition: bringing together a series of master musicians, of diverse and compelling influences, to our own Blue Mountains Theatre and Cultural Hub in Springwood. "For many years, local music lovers have attended the Live at the Village concert series, held initially in the Presbyterian Church Hall here in Springwood, and more recently in the Blue Mountains Theatre. We now have this world-class venue, fit for purpose, right in our backyard and we are thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity, to bring so many artists of an exceptional calibre to our local community," said Mr Daley. "I think there is also a real curiosity and hunger in the community, to experience something people might not have encountered before. With travel being challenging in the last couple of years, this is one way we can engage with cultures and visit new places, with our hearts and souls." "This festival program is an opportunity to be part of some truly exceptional musical moments, right here in Springwood," he said. Festival Program; August 27: For more information on the Live at the Village Music Festival program go to liveatthevillage.com.au or follow Live at the Village on Facebook, and Instagram.

Live at the Village Music Festival coming to Blue Mountains Theatre in August