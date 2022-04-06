Endless options with this charmer

news, property, real estate, blue mountains, katoomba, liberty property, for sale

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR This terrific home in Katoomba sits on a sunny 643 square metre block and benefits from an attached studio. Real estate agent Marc Fitzpatrick of Liberty Property said the flexible R2 zoning gives you so many options. You could run a small business from home, rent out part of it or invite extended family and friends to visit. Features include fresh paint and window furnishings and a delightful leafy outlook from every window. There are built-in wardrobes and flued gas heating, beautiful gardens, a large potting shed and a carport as well as room for multiple other vehicles. Young families will love the fact that the local primary school is just 100 metres away and the local park is 300 metres away. There's also a cafe close by as well as the stunning Minnehaha Falls Reserve just 2.1 kilometres down the road.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/7afea929-ba1b-4418-9507-32153ad9239a.jpg/r0_457_7360_4615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg