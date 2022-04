whats-on, things-to-do, lawson, house of voodoo, el duende, kaziah band

Get ready for a night of live music and dancing with three bands ready to shake the doors off their hinges at The Mechanic's Institute in Lawson. The all-ages event features energetic indie-surf outfit, Kaziah Band, rock favourites, El Duende, and swamp-blues rockers, The House of Voodoo. The concert will be held at The Mechanic's Institute, 284 Great Western Highway, Lawson on Saturday, May 7 from 7-11pm

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/c7388190-754c-4e57-9b43-d8f5ffb2fccb.jpg/r3_65_1077_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Three bands ready to rock Mechanics Institute at Lawson