Blue Mountains has plenty to offer these Easter school holidays

Visitors have been encouraged to come to the Blue Mountains in the Easter school holidays despite the closure of much of the Blue Mountains National Park this week. Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said: "There is so much to see and do in the Blue Mountains, with cool art galleries and creative workshops, new interesting shops, cafes and restaurants, guided tours and attractions like Scenic World and Blue Mountains Cultural Centre all open and ready to welcome visitors over the April school holidays and beyond." The Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, including the Three Sisters, can still be viewed from Echo Point Lookout at Katoomba, and Govetts Leap and Evans lookouts at Blackheath. The National Parks and Wildlife Service announced closures this week following a landslip tragedy at Wentworth Falls. But there are still plenty of attractions and events for tourists and locals to enjoy in the Blue Mountains Here is a list of just some of the activities and attraction available in the Blue Mountains these school holidays: Go to https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/ for up to date NPWS walking track alerts and https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/walking-tracks for council walking track alerts.

