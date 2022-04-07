Blue Mountains has plenty to offer these Easter school holidays
Visitors have been encouraged to come to the Blue Mountains in the Easter school holidays despite the closure of much of the Blue Mountains National Park this week.
Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said: "There is so much to see and do in the Blue Mountains, with cool art galleries and creative workshops, new interesting shops, cafes and restaurants, guided tours and attractions like Scenic World and Blue Mountains Cultural Centre all open and ready to welcome visitors over the April school holidays and beyond."
The Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, including the Three Sisters, can still be viewed from Echo Point Lookout at Katoomba, and Govetts Leap and Evans lookouts at Blackheath.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service announced closures this week following a landslip tragedy at Wentworth Falls. But there are still plenty of attractions and events for tourists and locals to enjoy in the Blue Mountains
Here is a list of just some of the activities and attraction available in the Blue Mountains these school holidays:
- The World Heritage exhibition, Into the Blue, at Blue Mountains Cultural Centre is a great way to experience the national park
- Light up the Night at Scenic World from April 8 to 30 will feature more than 50,000 lights, a Disco Skyway and silent nightclub with music programmed by Hermitude, carnival rides. kids light maze, Insta-worthy light installations and Bite Up The Night food pop-up
- Blue Mountains Explorer Bus will run every day of the school holidays
- Lots of live music at pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and cafes throughout the Blue Mountains including the Bootlegger Bar, Avalon Restaurant, Baroque Room and Pigeon Lane at Katoomba; Two Doctors Whiskey Bar at Leura; and The Royal Hotel at Springwood
- Free family-friendly community activation Twilight Spaces at Katoomba Town Centre Arcade from 4pm to 8pm on Sunday, April 10
- Lumiere Festival of moving image artworks at Mt Victoria from May 1 to 22
- Nepean Belle Paddlewheeler at the foothills of the Blue Mountains
- Trendy cafes in the lower Mountains, especially at Glenbrook and Springwood, at Lawson and Woodford in the central Mountains
- National Trust treasures: the "home of the Magic Pudding", Norman Lindsay Gallery at Faulconbridge; Everglades House & Garden at Leura; and Woodford Academy (has monthly open days with a café, exhibitions and interesting talks
- The new Craft Beverage Trail featuring local distillers, brewers, wineries and more dotted along the Great Western Hwy side of the Blue Mountains, the Megalong Valley and along the Bells Line of Rd
- Lots of accommodation options for visitors to the region, visiting relatives of locals and quick local romance nights close by, from caravan parks, backpacker rooms and budget motels to luxury resorts and high-end B&Bs.
- Cool new, fascinating shops throughout the region
- Spacious parks for kids to let off steam in every town and village
- Range of guided tours of our grand backyard in your choice of mountain bikes, 4WD, minibus, private retro coach, limousine or even vintage Cadillac
- School holidays kids pizza making class, April 11 to 14, 10am-2pm. Ideal for ages 9 to 16. Class runs with a minimum of 6, max of 10 children. Book at www.fifthavekatoombaretreat.com/product-page/kids-pizza-making-class-1
- The Fairmont Resort at Leura has a range of school holiday activities from pony rides to Easter egg hunts and a mirror maze.
- Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood has an exciting program of events and concerts.
- Dine & Discover vouchers and Accommodation Vouchers can be used at most venues
Go to https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/ for up to date NPWS walking track alerts and https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/walking-tracks for council walking track alerts.