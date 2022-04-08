community, blue mountains writers, seniors stories

Four members of the Blue Mountains Writers group will have their stories featured in this year's edition of Seniors' Stories Volume 7. An initiative of the NSW Seniors Card, members are invited to contribute short-stories to the book which are influenced by the theme, "What's age got to do with it?". The top 100 stories are selected for publication. The stories from Cheryl Anderson, David Berger, Margaret Onus and Kate Santleben speak of joy at remarrying later in life, grief and loss, varying attitudes to ageing, and precious friendships. Their selection builds on previous year's success of Blue Mountains Writers group members who were published in Seniors' Stories Volume 6 - Pat Allen, Rosemary Baldry and Margaret Onus. They shared harrowing experiences of bushfires and rehabilitation after serious injury, all reflecting that year's theme of Resilience. You can read or listen to their stories here: https://www.seniorscard.nsw.gov.au/news-activities/seniors-stories Blue Mountains Writers is a branch of the Fellowship of Australian (NSW) that meets monthly in Springwood. The group aims to encourage writers at any age and stage, from beginners to published authors. For more information contact Jeanette Temesvary on 0423 908 199.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/2e13b1f6-b85a-453d-b875-ac325990f59f_rotated_180.jpg/r0_499_4624_3112_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blue Mountains writers featured in latest Seniors' Stories book