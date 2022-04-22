When 3000 Australian Army servicemen marched across the Blue Mountains to Bathurst in 1940

community, anzac day, blue mountains

By mid-1940, Eastern Command, to test soldiers' stamina, equipment, air-attack responses, lines of communication and public support for troops, created the biggest foot movement of troops ever undertaken at that time in Australia. More than 3000 men of the 7th Division, AIF, marched from Ingleburn across the Blue Mountains to Bathurst in four separate groups, two days apart, over 10 days, in August, 1940. Success depended on councils and townspeople along the route providing billeting and moral support. The 2/13 battalion, 900-strong, marched first, from Ingleburn to Wallacia on August 12, billeting overnight. Many attended a dance that evening. Each day they carried their own kits. Each evening, feet were inspected, injuries treated and recorded. The army was testing two different types of boots. Day 2, troops marching from Wallacia to Penrith were machine-gunned and bombed in mock attacks by RAAF planes aiming to destroy the "enemy". The soldiers took anti-aircraft action whenever planes were spotted. After overnighting at Penrith, they marched to Springwood via Lennox Bridge; a hot slog up Mitchell's Pass, rising from the coastal plains. At Blaxland, spectators skipped work, cheering them along with gifts of oranges, cigarettes and chewing-gum. Mrs Jenkins decorated her home with flags, a picture of Winston Churchill and a banner: "Good wishes to you all, and a safe return." The 2/13 waited 30 minutes outside Springwood; they were too early for their triumphal march into town; the men moved on foot much faster than times quoted in army manuals. As they marched into Springwood, a small girl handed one soldier a posy of flowers. Hazelbrook and Lawson next shared the battalion overnight. Passing trains blew long whistle blasts and passengers waved flags, cheering loudly. Admiring women gave soldiers sprigs of wattle as they marched along. Day 5 in Katoomba, they billeted in boarding-houses, private homes and the showground. Led by Private Harry Dick and their new mascot, a Great Dane donated by a woman well-wisher in Lawson, the 2/13's official Katoomba march began at 3pm. Each group had its own triumphant march through each of the towns along the route. All had a rest day at Katoomba. The troops were entertained: visiting the sights, free movies, dances, a canteen. Everything had to be finished by 10pm, army orders. After their rest day, the troops continued following the historic path to Bathurst, through Blackheath and Mt Victoria, across the Hartley Valley to industrial Lithgow, travelling a bitumen and concrete highway to the Bathurst plains and their Glanmire camp. They had travelled through some of the finest scenery in Australia but, by the end of that year, they were in the Middle East.

