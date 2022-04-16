community, swampfest, blue mountains, world heritage institute, katoomba rsl

The Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute is inviting the public to SwampFest - an interactive celebration of nature, science, music, art and trivia on April 26 at Katoomba RSL. This special twist on a trivia night is also a not-for-profit charity fundraiser, with all proceeds from ticket sales going towards the monitoring and conservation of endangered Blue Mountains swamps. The event MC is Blue Mountains artist, author and performer Emma Magenta, who will lead a live artwork creation with a panel of presenters as well as share her experience living offline for two years and completely immersing herself in nature. Emma Magenta is giving her time for free to the cause on the night. "This event not only celebrates swamps, but also the scientists and volunteers who work tirelessly to protect and restore our beautiful environment in the Blue Mountains. I want to thank and give back to all the people who have stepped up to that role and to the World Heritage Institute for facilitating a path of community restoration and protection," said Magenta. Passionate speakers on the night include Garguree Swampcare leader David King, Gundungurra man, and Dr Ian Wright from Western Sydney University, who has been monitoring our upland swamps for many years. The program will also include special performances from the Marble Circus Band, Amelie Ecology, Geelie Rose and KindleHill school students. The institute is inviting local businesses to provide support in the form of raffle prizes, as well as inviting local artists to display and sell their artworks on the night. For tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/swampfest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/af3062ac-8951-4ea2-82f6-7c547090e8e9.jpg/r0_482_1080_1092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

You're invited to celebrate our Blue Mountains swamps