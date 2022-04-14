Springwood Antiques and Collectables Fair to be held on April 23-24

community, antiques fair, springwood, blue mountains, retro, art deco, springwood sports club

The New Springwood Antiques and Collectables Fair will be held at Springwood Sports Club on April 23 and 24 from Saturday 9.30am-5pm and Sunday 9.30am-4pm. Antique dealers from across NSW will be bringing their varied and unique antiques and collectables. There will be English and European china, eastern and western pieces, high quality jewellery, silver, glassware, antique linens, Art Deco, mid century, retro and vintage items. Lucky draw prizes donated by dealers will be drawn throughout the two days of the fair. There will also be a Peacock Hunt for the family and children. Entry is $5 at the entrance to the fair. Food is available all day at the club's restaurant, Gather. The fair is hosted by Dr Maggie Clarke. A donation will be made to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

