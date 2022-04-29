community,

The children's xylophone orchestra Counterpoint is once again performing a special pre-Mother's Day concert for the Wollemi Artisan Market in the inner courtyard at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on Saturday, May 7 at 11am. Aptly named Your Mother Should Know (a 1967 song by the Beatles), Counterpoint will also perform music from around the world, including the Ukrainian Carol of the Bells, and Carl Orff's Gassenhauer (trans. Street Song). Counterpoint will be supported in this special concert by local singer/songwriter Aurora Li, who has performed professionally since the age of 14. Accompanying herself on guitar and piano, Aurora's fresh and optimistic take on life can find a song in every joy and every heartache. Her spare, acoustic indie folk/pop sound is complemented by sharply observed lyrics that traverse her experiences of friendship, loss, regret and redemption. Before and after the concert, the public will be able to browse a range of artistic Mother's Day gift ideas from talented Blue Mountains makers. Showcasing art prints, jewellery, homewares, beauty products, bags, accessories, toys and more, the market is the perfect opportunity to shop local and give unique, artisanal gifts this on Mother's Day. For further information contact Alison Lockwood 0423 819 980.

Aurora Li and Counterpoint