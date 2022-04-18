community, twilight spaces, katoomba, blue mountains, fusion boutique, blue mountains city council

Twilight Spaces proved a big hit with locals and visitors in Katoomba on Sunday, April 10. The exciting afternoon event lasted until the evening and included entertainment for the whole family at multiple locations around Katoomba town centre. Twilight Spaces featured interactive installations, roving illuminations, live performances by local musicians, and workshops exploring natural and high-tech materials including lantern making, shadow puppets, nature scavenger hunt, 3D printing and stop motion animation stations. The free event was presented by Blue Mountains City Council and Fusion Boutique, with funding from the NSW Government's the Festival of Place and the Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Arrangements.

GALLERY: Twilight Spaces in Katoomba