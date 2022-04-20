whats-on, things-to-do,

Jazz returns to the Royal Hotel in Macquarie Road, Springwood on Sunday, May 1. Starting at 1pm, the David Clegg Quartette will feature a program of jazz standards of the swing era with a line-up including Glenn Henrich on vibraphone and reeds, Stan Kenton on double bass, Geoff Allen on percussion and David Clegg on keyboard. For an enjoyable afternoon of jazz of the golden era, the admission price is $20 per person with drinks and excellent food at reasonable prices. For bookings call 4751 1021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/afda40e9-c21a-40fd-905c-b6662da62670.JPG/r0_239_4928_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dave Clegg Quartet at the Royal