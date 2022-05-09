Springwood Country Club awarded $100,000 grant to replace roof

news, local-news, springwood, golf club

Springwood Country Club has received a major boost in its plans to replace its roof after being awarded $100,000 in federal funding towards the project. The club has already started preliminary work to get the roof replaced after being notified in April it was successful in securing a Preparing Australian Communities grant. Once the roof is replaced, the club plans to seek other funding opportunities. "We want to put solar panels on the roof and install rain water tanks so we intend to pursue more grant applications to fund those projects," said club general manager Claire Bradley. With the deficiencies of the club's ageing roof exposed during the heavy storms this March and April, the timing could not have been better. The club had opted to seek funding for the project after originally considering a $200,000 loan from Blue Mountains Council for a new roof. "Our members are just blown away (with news of the successful grant) because they know how much work has gone into and how hard we have been working on it," said Ms Bradley. She said the club plans to get started on the new roof as soon as possible. It will fund the rest of the project itself.

