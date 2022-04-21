news, local-news,

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg made an election campaign stop in Springwood on Wednesday, April 20. Accompanied by Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, Mr Frydenberg had breakfast with business owners at The Bunker Cafe Bar Restaurant before visiting nearby business including Moore and Sons Butchery and Blooms Chemist. "It was my pleasure to bring Josh Frydenberg to the Blue Mountains today to showcase our strong and resilient small business community," Ms Richards posted on her Facebook page after the visit. "Tax relief is a key part of my positive plan for Macquarie, and under the Morrison Government the company tax for small businesses has been reduced to 25%, the lowest rate in 50 years. I'll always support lower taxes for a Strong Economy and a Stronger Future."

Federal Treasurer campaigns in Springwood