Swimmers from the newly formed Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club (LBMSC) have returned from the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide. The result of a merger between Glenbrook and Springwood swimming clubs, LBMSC had five swimmers competing in 16 events at the nationals which were held from April 11-20. In 2021, both clubs combined had three swimmers competing in six events at the nationals. "We are proud of all of our swimmers who made it to what is the highest level of junior swimming in the country, where they competed against the best swimmers across all states," said club president Adam Bullock. "This is especially impressive in a season that was once again hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic." The club's swimmers who competed in Adelaide were: The LBMSC swimmers were supported during the competition by the head coach from Mountain Swim, Corin Dobson. For more information about the club visit https://www.facebook.com/Lower-Blue-Mountains-Swim-Club-156029621763384/

Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club competes at Australian Age Swimming Championships