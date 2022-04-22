Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club competes at Australian Age Swimming Championships
Swimmers from the newly formed Lower Blue Mountains Swim Club (LBMSC) have returned from the Australian Age Championships in Adelaide.
The result of a merger between Glenbrook and Springwood swimming clubs, LBMSC had five swimmers competing in 16 events at the nationals which were held from April 11-20.
In 2021, both clubs combined had three swimmers competing in six events at the nationals.
"We are proud of all of our swimmers who made it to what is the highest level of junior swimming in the country, where they competed against the best swimmers across all states," said club president Adam Bullock.
"This is especially impressive in a season that was once again hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The club's swimmers who competed in Adelaide were:
- Jade Sharpe - competed in the Girls 14 Years 200m breaststroke. Jade swam a strong race to finish 32nd overall.
- Asha Pickering - competed in the Girls 14 Years 50m butterfly in what was her first nationals, finishing 47th overall.
- Hunter Kelly - after a season hampered by injury, Hunter still qualified for the Boys 15 Years 100m and 200m backstroke and 400m and 800m freestyle, achieving personal bests in three out of the four races.
- Evie Bullock - competed in the Girls 14 Years 100m and 200m butterfly and 200m and 400m individual medley events. Her strongest finishes were 15th in the 200m butterfly and 17th in the 400m IM.
- Maddison Oliffe - competed in her first nationals in the Girls 13 Years 50m and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly events. Her strongest finish was 25th in the 50m butterfly.
The LBMSC swimmers were supported during the competition by the head coach from Mountain Swim, Corin Dobson.
For more information about the club visit https://www.facebook.com/Lower-Blue-Mountains-Swim-Club-156029621763384/