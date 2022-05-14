Montgomery Church at Palais Royale

whats-on,

Cielle Montgomery and James Church are Montgomery Church - a blend of acoustic folk, Americana and bluegrass influences, grown and distilled in the Snowy Mountain ranges of country NSW. With their organic union of dobro and guitar, harmony vocals and thoughtful songwriting, this captivating duo, accompanied by their band, are enthralling in their dynamic intimacy and offer up some of the sweetest acoustic sounds being heard around Australia's folk country scene right now. They have graced the stages of many iconic music festivals including Nannup Music Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival, Woodford Folk Festival, National Folk Festival and& Americanafest in Nashville. Montgomery Church's debut album In the Shadow of the Mountain, earned them two nominations in the prestigious 2019 Golden Guitar Awards. The duo recently teamed up with seven-time Grammy nominated producer and engineer, Erick Jaskowiak (Crooked Still, I'm With Her, Darrell Scott) to record their highly anticipated follow-up, Where The Quiet Can Hide, and are thrilled to be celebrating its release. They are live in concert at the Palais Royale Grand Ballroom, 230 Katoomba St, Katoomba, on Saturday, May 21. This beautiful evening will be complemented by the addition of very special guests, Charlie & Jensen. Charlie & Jensen is a musical conversation between acoustic artists Hunter Beasley and Luke Wright. They journey through genres, shifting from vocally charged original songs, to virtuosic instrumental tunes, taking a stripped-back, raw approach to music and performance. Doors open 6pm, 7pm - Charlie & Jensen, 8pm - Montgomery Church. Info and bookings www.fusionboutique.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/e4f8b9e6-ef1d-458c-99b7-9df4d68a3df2.jpg/r0_152_2362_1487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Duo play Katoomba ballroom