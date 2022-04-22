Blue Mountains Musical Society brings Chicago to Blue Mountains Theatre in May

news, local-news, chicago, blue mountains musical society, springwood, theatre, jessica lovelace

Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) returns to the stage at the Blue Mountains Theatre in May with their latest production, the smash hit musical Chicago. After a 12-month hiatus due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the society is excited to be returning to the stage. Following their sell-out production of Jersey Boys in May last year, (itself after a 12-month break also due to the pandemic), BMMS had hoped to start work immediately on their next show, but their hopes were dashed when COVID cases surged and another lockdown was imposed. The society was forced to put their plans on hold yet again. Determined to return, the society has been working hard this year to get their latest production Chicago on the stage. Directing the show and navigating the difficulties of putting on a show during a pandemic is Blue Mountains local Jessica Lovelace. "Rehearsing during COVID has been really difficult," she said. "We have been starting each rehearsal with an announcement of who is the latest cast member to be isolating. Those stuck at home have been catching up by watching videos of the rehearsals. "We have understudies and swings (people who learn multiple roles and are able to step into them with little notice), which is not something we generally need to do. It's a huge ask and a thankless job for someone to spend months learning roles and then potentially not have the opportunity to go on stage. I'm so grateful for the people who accepted these positions but I'm definitely hoping we don't have to call on them because that will be stressful for everyone. As Roxie Hart says though, 'That's showbiz, kid!' The show must go on. "I'm so proud of our cast as they have had to work together as a team, and they've been so supportive and encouraging of each other every step of the way," she said. Lovelace jumped at the opportunity to work on the show. "I was really keen to direct Chicago when BMMS announced it would be their next show," she said. "It's a musical I have loved since I was quite young, and it's one of very few shows that not only feature a lot of dancing but use it to tell the story along with the songs and dialogue. It also has some great female characters and has a very witty and cheeky sense of humour." Thirty-two cast members and 13 live musicians are involved in bringing the show which features well-known songs such as All That Jazz, Cell Block Tango, When You're Good To Mama and Razzle Dazzle to the stage. Whilst many people are familiar with the songs and the show in general, Lovelace is eager to bring a fresh new look and feel to the BMMS production. "I've seen quite a few productions of Chicago and ever since the 1996 Broadway revival, I've seen the same thing again and again - scantily-clad cast members in black mesh and lingerie, the giant letters 'CHICAGO' across the stage, and the same jokes played in a way that don't sit quite right in 2022. "The show itself is great, and I'll always enjoy it, but I wanted to see if we could give it a bit of a refresh and put our own stamp on it, so for the design I've drawn on contemporary portrayals of imprisonment like Wentworth and Orange is the New Black. "I've made some casting and direction choices which I think are a bit more reflective of where the show sits today. There's still the catchy jazz music of Kander and Ebb, the book that has made Chicago the second-longest running show ever on Broadway, and homages to iconic choreographer Bob Fosse, but with a fresh coat of paint on it," Lovelace said. "I'm incredibly lucky to be working with the same creative team I had for the last show I directed, which was Jesus Christ Superstar in 2017. Emma Joseph, our choreographer, brings such a sense of fun and life to her choreography, and she has the same level of attention to detail as I do." The third member of the creative team is music director Matthew Lovelace, who happens to be Jessica's husband. The pair met when working on a BMMS production in 2007 and they have loved doing shows together ever since. Working together on a production such as Chicago after the pandemic has taken the team some getting used to. "I think we all felt pretty nervous at the beginning, because it's been such a long time since we've put on a show. I remember feeling a bit strange during the first couple of rehearsals, but on the third rehearsal I had this moment of 'Oh yeah, I know how to direct, I've got this'. "Chicago is a timeless show that has something for everyone," said Lovelace. "It's a scathing commentary on how much influence the media has on the justice system, and the commercialisation of crime. This was relevant when the original play was written in the 1920s, it was relevant when the musical was created in the 1970s and I'd argue it's just as, if not more relevant now, particularly with the proliferation of 'fake news' and the massive popularity of the true crime genre. "The show demonstrates that innocence is a commodity to be bought if you have the money and the connections. While these themes are quite serious, the show itself is not. It's very tongue-in-cheek, self-aware, and generally a bit silly. It covers some fairly dark topics with razzle dazzle, a knowing wink, and some well-timed clicks of the fingers," said Lovelace. "Audiences will surrender to the endearing charm of attention-seeking Roxie, they'll be seduced by the sardonic Velma, repulsed by slimy lawyer to the stars Billy Flynn, bemused by sob-story reporter Mary Sunshine, want to give 'Mr Cellophane' Amos Hart a big hug, and be desperate for the attention of the sassy Matron 'Mama' Morton'." Blue Mountains Musical Society performs Chicago at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub from May 21 to June 5. Tickets are available online at www.bmms.org.au, by calling 02 4723 5050 or in person at the venue. The cost is $49 for adults, $45 for concessions and $39 for children under 16. A 10 per cent discount applies for groups of 15 or more, and all tickets for the performance on May 27 at 8pm will sell for the reduced price of $39. The theatre is accepting NSW Discover vouchers, which can be used online, over the phone or in person.

