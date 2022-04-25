Gallery: Anzac services in the Mountains

news, local-news,

The Blue Mountains community commemorated Anzac Day with services across the region. Lawson had an Anzac service at dawn and another at 11am where a 13-year-old bugler impressed the crowds. A large mid Mountains crowd gathered in "good infantry weather". Lawson Combined Services Club president Glen Benson said the young bugler Gordon Hewitt, 13, of Faulconbridge "was better than amazing" before signing him up for next year's event. Lieutenant Colonel Ron Lyons (Ret) gave the commemoration address honouring the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that lives on today. At the Glenbrook 10.30am service Mayor Mark Greenhill laid a wreath at the well attended event. Katoomba hosted the first Anzac service at the new clubhouse. Mt Victoria's ceremony was rain-free but by the time the sub-branch moved to Blackheath, the heavens had opened.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/5cb675cf-522f-4db2-a6bd-bbb528fded30_rotated_180.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg