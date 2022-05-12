community,

Last month, council hosted the Seniors Week Recognition Awards, where 23 individuals and two organisations were acknowledged and honoured for their outstanding work assisting local seniors in the Blue Mountains. The Seniors Week Recognition Awards celebrate the contributions of individuals and organisations across the Blue Mountains in assisting the wellbeing of our older residents. Each award recipient has dedicated their time to volunteer with community organisations and services, such as Blue Mountains Food Service, Belong Blue Mountains Neighbourhood Centre, and local Rural Fire Brigades. Blue Mountains Councillor Mick Fell presented the awards on behalf of Mayor Mark Greenhill, and was joined by Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle. In presenting the awards Cr Fell said: "Seniors play a pivotal role in our community. They connect people with others, helping to break down the walls of social isolation, which is so evident in our community particularly in our frailer older folk and particularly in this present climate with the recent bushfires, floods and of course, COVID-19." 2022 Seniors Week Recognition Award recipients Individual award recipients: Jan Carbury; Elizabeth (Liz) Sergeant; Julie Brackenreg; Vera Hartley; Margaret Brown; Merle Hansard; Edith Jones; Jim Holdaway; Peter Bugeja; Richard Talbot; Noreen Mason; Shirley Williams; Robert Muir; George Alexander; John Finnerty; Meredith Brownhill; Nancy Shying; Uncle Lex Dadd; Noel Higgs; Alan Marsh; Annette Boyle; Rabiya Higgs; Gail Siccardi. Organisation award recipients: Lower Blue Mountains Rotary; Caring Hearts Quilters. Photos: 2, and BMCC Aged & Disability Service Development Officer; and 2022 Seniors Week Recognition Award Recipient Liz Sergeant

Awards for seniors in the Mountains