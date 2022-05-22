whats-on,

Balkan Boogie, a tantalising feast of music, dance and food from the Balkans, is on at the Lawson Mechanics Institute on Saturday, May 28, 6.30-9.30pm. Yorgo Kaporis, a Leura local of Macedonian descent, will be providing dance tuition to traditional dances from the Balkans which will then be played by professional and local band members Andy Busuttil and John Robinson (with some special guest artists). Kaporis's professional dance ensemble will be doing choreographed and costumed dance displays and there will be traditional Balkan food available for purchase on the night. Tickets $25/$20 ($5 from each ticket will go to the bushfire brigade). Book through Kaporis on 0412 861 187 or email ykaporis@bigpond.net.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/144e30dd-95e2-42b2-b7c8-f9f7ebdb017e.PNG/r0_76_684_462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Boogie to Balkan music at Lawson