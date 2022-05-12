news, local-news,

This was the double murder case that gripped Australia, and former Crown Prosecutor at both trials, Mark Tedeschi QC, is finally able to share all the shocking details. Dorothy Davis and Kerry Whelan were both happy, healthy, affluent, middle-class women from conservative, loving families who are rarely among the ranks of the missing. They didn't know each other but had one thing in common - they both knew Bruce Allan Burrell. Gleebooks Blackheath in partnership with BAD Sydney (BAD Sydney Crime Writers Festival) will be hosting an event with Mark Tedeschi, who will talk about the intricacies of the police investigations, the complex processes of the legal proceedings, while exploring the dark recesses of the mind of Bruce Burrell revealed in his latest book Missing, Presumed Dead. Mr Tedeschi, an Australian barrister, professor of law, photographer and writer, became a Crown Prosecutor in 1983 and for 21 years was the Senior Crown Prosecutor for NSW until resigning in 2018. He is currently in private practice in Sydney. Missing, Presumed Dead is his fourth true crime book. The other three are, Eugenia, Kidnapped: the Crime that shocked a Nation, and Murder at Myall Creek. He will be in conversation with crime writer Michael Duffy who has written both crime novels and true crime books, including Sydney Noir: The Golden Years and World War Noir (with Nick Hordern). His latest novel The Problem with Murder was published in late 2021 and is not only set in the Blue Mountains but only available in Blue Mountains bookstores. This event will be held on Saturday, May 28, at The Gardners Inn, GWH, Blackheath from 4-6pm. Bookings are essential as there are limited seats. Tickets are $20 (which includes a complimentary drink) and are available at Gleebooks Blackheath 4787 6340 or online at www.gleebooks.com.au/events.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/33dce55d-1677-477c-a2c9-9da9aa9d5e01.jpg/r0_61_398_286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Behind the mind of a killer