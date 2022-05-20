whats-on,

Alt-country outfit Caitlin Harnett and the Pony Boys have had a big year after the release of their debut album, Late Night Essentials. The record was named album of the week on FBi Radio and 2SER, they played a sold-out launch tour and were named best live act in NSW at the National Live Music Awards. Now they're back for more. Caitlin Harnett and the Pony Boys have hit the road again and will be at the Baroque Room in Katoomba on Saturday, May 28. Expect to hear them road-testing new songs for their upcoming album and playing crowd favourites from Late Night Essentials. Get ready to dance, laugh, cry, hear the unfiltered Caitlin stories first-hand and experience the joy in the room at one of their gigs. Giddy up! "Her voice is like Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval was jerked out of a long sleep." - The Guardian "Lush, Americana-style folk tunes, jangling guitar and a whole lot of honesty." - Sydney Morning Herald "It's quintessential Caitlin Harnett, vocals that soar with heart and hold the same sense of intimacy as the greats, all set against a backdrop of modern Americana."- NME "In particular circles around Sydney the name Caitlin Harnett is spoken in revered tongues, like the whispered password to a music scene Illuminati. Learn the handshake, feel the twang and order a round." - Dave Ruby Howe, Triple J "Lead singer Caitlin Harnett fills the void that is a distinct lack of alt-country in Sydney's music scene. Whether you're in the big smoke or by the water, this track is bound to become an instant addition to your summer playlist." - FBi Radio Special guest for the show will be Lady Lyon. Cowgirl blues at its finest, Lady Lyon writes their songs like they make love. Pure, threatening and sumptuous nostalgia for the heart that will linger in you long after your feet stop the inevitable two step. Caitlin Harnett and the Pony Boys a the Baroque Room, Carrington Hotel, Katoomba St, Katoomba on Saturday, May 28. Doors open 7pm, show starts 8pm. Entry via the Carrington Hotel driveway. More info and to book online: www.fusionboutique.com.au. This event is an over 18 years only. No minors will be granted entry to the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/6c04f31f-9c4d-4ce9-aa8f-ae9b315ece28.jpeg/r0_209_960_751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Alt-country at the Baroque Room