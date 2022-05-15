whats-on,

Sydney Writers' Festival returns to the Blue Mountains in 2022 to bring the best of the Festival direct to you. The festival will live-stream its headline events from Sydney to the Avalon restaurant, Katoomba on Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday, 22 May. Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers. Audiences can also participate in live Q&A sessions at each event, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage. Sit back and watch the festival highlights in the art deco ambience of the Avalon downstairs lounge. Tickets to our live and local event include lunch, tea or coffee, served at 1pm. Avalon downstairs bar will be open serving extra drinks and snacks. The Avalon restaurant is an iconic Blue Mountains event venue only minutes from public transport. There will be a lucky door prize with goods donated by local bookshops and authors. For tickets visit the Avalon website https://www.avalonkatoomba.com.au/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/4ee7fcd9-f7a3-4c46-a7ca-9823865cff30.JPG/r0_77_1499_924_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Live streaming of writers festival