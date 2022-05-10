news, local-news, ukrainians, blue mountains

Most people have watched in horror at Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, but Bullaburra's Cate Griffin decided to take action. "Being angry about [Russian president Vladimir] Putin was energy better spent on a little bit of action," the medical receptionist from Ochre Health in Wentworth Falls, said. For the last three weeks, with husband Peter, a pipe layer for an engineering company, they have been sheltering a family of four from Kyiv. And for the next three months at least it will be where this Ukrainian family calls home. With no financial help, they and their grown-up children are helping the Krykunenkos tackle the "mountains" of forms they need to get a humanitarian visa, access to school and training and other assistance from the federal government. "My husband and I were watching the news about Ukraine and felt so sad about the situation, we contacted Ukrainians.org.au and registered as having accommodation available for 5+ people in our house," she said. "Our children have grown up. We miss the noise and life, we have both experienced the immigration process ... so we have some small insight, but certainly not the experience of being displaced through war or invasion." Mrs Griffin said they felt their "leap of faith" was "nowhere near as significant as it would be for strangers who had to leave their homes so very far away, to come and live with people they didn't know". Wednesday April 27 was a milestone, as the two children of Andrii and his wife Zoriana started at Lawson Public School. Friends of the Griffins have been helping. "It's like a fairytale," Mr Krykunenko told the Gazette at the school later that week. Relieving principal Hayley Cross said their school community was "excited and proud to be able to help and support the family. It feels like they have been here forever, not three days". Mrs Griffin said they had been "overwhelmed by the love and support" from friends and close community with meals, fruit and veg boxes, clothes, school shoes, and some people had even given the family some money. The Ukrainian Church in Strathfield has also helped with clothes for the family. Children Matvii, 9 and Yeva, 6, are settling in to school, making friends and experienced their first cross Australian cross country carnival on Friday. But the family are worried about their homeland. Mr Krykunenko, 39, said they fled Kyiv in the early hours of February 24 as bombs were raining down. They spent a month in Germany but the children struggled with the language. They chose to come to Australia as he had been here before, even previously visiting the Blue Mountains. "We feel safe, but we are constantly monitoring the news in Ukraine, our friends who remain are telling us that the destruction looks worse than you see on the news," he said. " Mrs Krykunenko, 38 said her husband, "worries whether he should be in Ukraine fighting because he loves his country very deeply". "My father and Andrii's grandfather remain, but also many friends and close community are still in Kyiv and Lviv. We are in constant contact by phone," she added. "We are lucky to be safe and live in Australian family Griffins. They meeting us more like relatives, take us to their house, give food, clothes, drive on car everywhere we need, till we can afford it," he added. He said "the community of their friend is amazing". "Nothing is too much. Thankyou Peter, Frank, Cate, Maddi, Ciara, Tom, Mac, Ann, Danny, Simon, Christine, Sue, Leanne, Ian, John, Avril, Jane, Dr.Harget, Dr Wu, Rachel, Dan, Nick." The Griffins are helping the pair look for work. "Andrii has a masters degree in law and economics and is willing to work anywhere as they are very motivated to start a new life in this country. Zoriana has a masters in accounting," she said. Andrii is also a former national wakesurfing champion and ran a wakesurfing company in the Ukraine. They are both enrolling in TAFE to improve their English skills. Mrs Griffin said in three months "we will probably all sit down and discuss how the situation is going for all parties. " "It is early days, we are in that phase where everything is a novelty. Who knows what's in the future? The Krykunenkos may choose they no longer like us or vice versa, or we may become lifelong friends who share a very enriching bond lasting into future generations. Maybe one day in the future our grandchildren will visit them in Ukraine?" A gofundme page has been started to help the family become independent: https://gofund.me/0c9d98a1

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/c1c61f05-3850-4663-86a6-48e509c2e478.jpg/r0_1240_3024_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg