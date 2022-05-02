Scorchers vs Hornsby in Waratah League Basketball

sport, local-sport,

The Springwood Scorchers have suffered another close defeat in round 4 of the 2022 Waratah League Basketball competition, falling 71-61 to the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders on Saturday April 23 at the Dartford Road Basketball Stadium, Thornleigh. The Scorchers led 15-13 at the first break but once the home team got to the lead, poor shooting would prevent the Scorchers from seriously contending in the game. Hornsby led 32-29 at half time, 57-44 at the end of the third quarter then held on for a 10-point win. Hilary Zakria led the Scorchers with 15 points, ahead of Trent Anderson 12 and Ryan Peterson 10. The Scorchers were on the road again over the weekend, heading to the nation's capital to face the Canberra Gunners Academy at the Belconnen Basketball Stadium. The Gunners are undefeated this season, boasting a 3-0 record.

