The Springwood Scorchers were on the road to the nation's capital on theweekend, facing the Canberra Gunners Academy at the Belconnen Basketball Centre. Despite a bright start to the game, which saw the Scorchers lead 21-16at the first break, the home team soon settled into their game to reclaim the lead 48-33 by the half time break. The Gunners continued to hold a double-figure lead through the remainder of the game, leading 67-51 at the final break in play before going on to win 89-73. "We're starting to find rhythm in our game and look good in patches," said Scorchers head coach Adam Peterson. "However, we only lost by 16 yet we missed 19 free throws." The Scorchers host the 9th-placed Newcastle Falcons on Saturday night at the Blaxland High School Sports Stadium, with tip off at 7pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/155d37fc-e702-47f2-87ae-89ca8a930a1f.jpg/r1_138_629_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg