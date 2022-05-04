Environment snubbed by some Macquarie candidates

news, local-news, blue mountains conservation society, environment, madi maclean

What do some of the Macquarie candidates for the coming federal election think about the natural environment? You may still be in the dark after reading the responses to the Blue Mountains Conservation Society's questionnaire. The Blue Mountains Conservation Society has released responses from their Federal Government questionnaire of the Macquarie electorate candidates. The Society produces the questionnaire as a community service - but not everyone chooses to take part. This time less than half of the candidates for the electorate responded. Society president, Madi Maclean*, said it was the "lowest response rate for the Federal Government election environment questionnaire since we commenced this important initiative at the 2010 election". The environmental group of 900 members, asked seven of the eight candidates (the seven candidates that had provided contact details) nine questions on key environmental issues in the electorate and nationally. "We also asked them what they intended to do for the environment if elected (personal conservation goals)," she said. Only three candidates responded: Susan Templeman (Labor), Greg Keightley (Animal Justice Party) and Tony Hickey (The Greens). The candidates that didn't respond were from the Liberal Party, United Australia Party, Liberal Democratic Party and Informed Medical Options Party. "The low response for a federal government election is especially disappointing", Ms Maclean said. "This means the electorate will have no information on the policies and positions of more than half of the candidates, including the Liberal party, on critical issues such as climate change, raising of the Warragamba Dam wall and ensuring protection of the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area. At the last federal government election in 2019, four of the five candidates responded to the Society's environment questionnaire. "The Society believes its federal government election questionnaire is a service to the community, providing clear information on candidates' positions on key environmental issues. It also assists in ensuring greater transparency and accountability and we urge all candidates in the future to participate". There was broad agreement amongst the three candidates who responded to the questionnaire on most issues - commitment to meaningful climate action through a stronger 2030 national emission reduction target than the current target, financial support to transition communities from gas to renewables, as well as supporting the urgent development of climate action policies. There was also active support for the extension of the existing Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area to include all additions to the national parks and reserves since its listing in 2000. Responding candidates also agreed on the initiation of a process to ban low-flying non-essential helicopter flights (ie recreational flights) over wilderness areas in the GBMWHA. All candidates indicated support for genuine consultation on the flight paths for Western Sydney Airport. Responses can be found at the Society website on www.bluemountains.org.au *The president for 2022 - Susan Crick - has had to resign due to health reasons.

Environment snubbed by some Macquarie candidates