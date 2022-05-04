A magnificent mountains retreat

news, property, real estate, for sale, blue mountains, wentworth falls, mcgrath wentworth falls, matthew gale

7 BED | 4 BATH | 5 CAR This magnificent family home offer timeless style, resounding quality and generous comfort, says the agent. Naturally light-filled throughout, the rich timber finishes and high ceilings contribute to a grand sense of space and character. The home is set on an acre of land with well-established low-maintenance gardens, lush lawn areas and a private bush backdrop. There's a large formal living area with feature stone fireplace and French doors out to the entertainer's deck. The first floor offers four elegant bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms and the ground floor also features another bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe. There's a generous home office, large laundry and well-appointed kitchen with granite benchtops and island bench. The property also incudes a two-bedroom apartment with kitchen, living, dining and bathroom.

