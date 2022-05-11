news, local-news, Blue Mountains Police, Katoomba

There's a bumper crop of new cops on the beat. Ten new probationary constables got to work on Mountains streets last week for their first taste of real policing after training in Goulburn. They are part of a batch of a dozen new recruits who have started in the Blue Mountains Area Command this year. Their interests in the force range from the police prosecutors to the riot squad, the rescue service, Tactical Operations, detectives and one even wants to work in highway patrol. Half will be stationed at Katoomba and the other five at Springwood. One new cop, Bronte Williams, 27, always wanted to join the force after watching officers try to save her father's life. He died of a heart attack but she never forgot their care and support. The other new recruits include Jason McGrath, 28 a former painter; Luke O'Keefe, 21, an ex-grocery manager; ex-Bunnings workers Zac Hando, 22 and Brendan Spring, 24; Blake Murray, 19, ex-McDonalds; Blake Hannon, 23, who was studying at Macquarie University; Riley Greer, 19, a former Ulladulla tuna fisherman; John-Luc Miller, 28, in security; Tyson Cash, 25, a former crossfit coach; Rhys Gordon, 24, law student and Kimberley Whitehouse, who has spent 20 years in the fitness industry. They will complete 12 months on-the-job training and study of the Associate Degree in Policing Practice by distance education with Charles Sturt University before being confirmed to the rank of constable. They were sworn in at an attestation ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy last month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/44148de1-63f9-4838-b26c-ebae3b10c8c5_rotated_180.JPG/r0_421_3853_2598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg