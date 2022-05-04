whats-on,

After two years of pandemic challenges, Q Theatre's Originate ensemble reflects on the communal experience, with a new physical theatre work, Chorus. We can all agree that the world has changed dramatically in the recent years and discussions around solidarity, unity and connection have become paramount to mapping out our future. Chorus looks at ways groups shift and evolve, and what it means to band together to reclaim the power of the collective voice. The Originate program gathers emerging theatre-makers and artists to train, collaborate and create. This year the Ensemble is directed by theatre-maker Shy Magsalin, bringing her extensive experience in physical performance practices to the group's collaborative process. The 2022 Originate Ensemble cast includes: Cameron Hill-Harrison, Freya Backen, Julian Colman, Kirsty Saville, Luisa Galloway, Mollie Webb, Natasha Pontoh-Supit, Sarah Carroll and Seth Rafael Barrun. Chorus: Originate 2022 is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, May 19-Saturday, May 21 at 7:30pm. Tickets: Standard $25, concession $20. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/chorus-originate-2022/.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/dd3d9f14-b042-48d4-9afb-1ef87ece3665.JPG/r0_186_2048_1343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Q Theatre's Originate Ensemble brings Chorus to The Joan