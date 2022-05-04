whats-on,

As part of the public program for the Powerhouse's award-winning and highly acclaimed exhibition Eucalyptusdom, which reckons with our ever-changing relationship to the eucalypt, the museum has partnered with Western Sydney University to co-host an event examining eucalypt forests in a changing climate and the role of culture, art and science in communicating the urgent need for global and local action. The event starts with a talk on WSU Richmond campus hosted by Nina Earl, Powerhouse curator and science communicator. Additional speakers include artist Vera Hong who has produced, directed, filmed and edited over 50 short and long form films on culture, nature and conservation; Western Sydney University Associate Professor and EucFACE researcher Ben Moore; Mountains-based Darug artist, educator Chris Tobin; and Blackheath naturalist and educator, Wyn Jones. This discussion will be followed by a tour of EucFACE, the world's only Free Air CO2 Enrichment research facility in native Australia forest. EucFACE is Western Sydney University's ground-breaking experiment, designed to predict the effects of rising atmospheric carbon dioxide on Australia's unique native forests. Eucalypts in a Changing Climate Event Detail: Tickets: $20 (includes transportation via minibus from Richmond station). Sunday, May 12, 10.30am-12.30pm. Location: Building R6, Science Rd, Western Sydney University - Hawkesbury Campus, Richmond. Public registration: Eucalypts in a Changing Climate, Richmond, 15th of May | Humanitix.

