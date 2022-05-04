news, local-news,

A re-elected Morrison Government will deliver $250,000 to comprehensively refurbish the Robyn Yates Centre in Leura to better support patients undergoing treatment for cancer. The centre is operated by local not-for-profit Cancer Wellness Support, which was established in 2005 by the late Robyn Yates OAM who passed away in 2020. Cancer Wellness Support operates two centres, providing 5,000 affordable, subsidised therapies to people living with cancer, their carers and families each year. The funding will help replace the roof, waterproof the art therapy room, refurbish the wig library and create more therapy rooms and a new Zen garden. Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards (pictured with Bob Yates), said the upgrades would improve outcomes for patients and provide a safe environment for staff to continue the critical work they do. "Cancer Wellness Support is an important community-based local health service that provides a high level of care to people battling this awful disease," Ms Richards said. "These therapies have a real impact, but the Robyn Yates Centre isn't in the best condition, with poor flood insulation and cramped therapy rooms, and the last thing staff want is for their work to be compromised. "I'm proud to make this funding commitment to help provide staff, patients and their families with the safe, accessible and modern facilities they need and deserve."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/8bcb7090-c978-41d5-948e-d90393e67c53.jpeg/r0_92_524_388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Robyn Yates Centre refurbishment