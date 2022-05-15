whats-on,

The Clarendon Guest House and Theatre will host a Sunday afternoon presentation of music by prolific songwriter Glenn Skuthorpe on May 22 at 4pm. Scuthorpe shines in all his glory with his five-piece band including Lainie Jamieson on keyboard, Clare O'Meara on fiddle and piano accordion, John Howell on drums and Emile Nelson on bass. He sings up this country with blues, cajun, rock and roots fusion. With his seventh album on the way and music featured in movies and documentaries such as The Emu Runner and John Pilger's Utopia, Nhunggabarra, Kooma man and international touring singer-songwriter Skuthorpe is a powerful lyricist and composer who gives voice to those whose stories must be heard. A compelling performer whose playing style is captivating, engaging audiences in the stories behind his journeys. Prepare for an infusion of urban street blues to dusty plains and wide open skies. Skuthorpe has performed on stages big and small with some living legends in his long career including Steve Earle, Tex Perkins, Kev Carmody, Archie Roach, Rory McLeod, Michelle Shocked, Buddy Miller and Mary Gauthier. Skuthorpe is also conducting a songwriting masterclass on Saturday, May 21 2-4pm at the Blackheath Presbytarian Hall. His concert on Sunday, May 22 is at 4pm at The Clarendon, 68 Lurline St, Katoomba. Doors open 3.30pm, the bar is open all day until 10pm. Info and tickets at MusicHunter.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/7f6fdc03-55bb-4b7f-a049-1fcbbfc239cb.jpg/r7_210_2952_1874_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Singing up country