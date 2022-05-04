whats-on,

Two of the finest stalwarts of the Australian music scene, 13 times Golden Guitar-winning country sweetheart Felicity Urquhart and for times ARIA award winning Josh Cunningham (The Waifs), are bringing the much-acclaimed album The Song Club to Katoomba on their 'Wanna Go There' tour. After being invited to join Song Club, a loose collective of musicians whose task is to write a song to a brief within a week, both Urquhart and Cunningham found in each other musical and song writing partners, and through the process, they also fell in love. In 2021, they released The Song Club, which debuted at #1 on the ARIA country albums chart and #10 on the ARIA album chart. The widely lauded album has also earned four Golden Guitar nominations. Urquhart and Cunningham, like all musicians, have felt the squeeze of lockdowns and cancelled gigs over the last two years and they are both keen to take to the stage again, and to take back what they have lost ... and more. "Over this past year I have felt increasingly grateful for the fact that Felicity and I were able to release our album and get three weeks of touring in before the world got put on hold," Cunningham said. "My passion and enthusiasm for sharing our music has only burned hotter and brighter over the long months of forced inactivity and now that we are about to hit the road again, grateful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel." Urquhart said: "I've been wanting to play this album live for people since we recorded it. I feel more grateful than ever to play live shows with Josh. It gives me renewed passion to share in the joy and pass it on." Over the course of the last three decades, both Urquhart and Cunningham have built their profiles through music and touring. Urquhart has been a constant presence on the country music scene since she was a teenager, hosting ABC's national radio show Saturday Night Country for over 10 years. Cunningham co-founded The Waifs in 1992 and has been a member of the band ever since. A sought-after session musician playing in Missy Higgins' band, Cunningham has also penned songs for Sara Storer, and toured with artists such as Bob Dylan and Keith Urban. Wanna Go There is on at the Baroque Room at the Carrington Hotel on Thursday, May 19, 7pm. Tickets see www.felicityurquhart.com or www.joshcunningham.com.

WHAT'S ON Country music comes to Katoomba