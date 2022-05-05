Helicopters overhead

news, local-news,

Endeavour Energy will be flying over Katoomba over the next few days to do annual inspections of power lines and equipment not visible from the ground. The aerial patrols help prevent bushfires by identifying where equipment needs to be repaired or trees pruned a safe distance from powerlines. The vital safety work will, of course, be dependent on the weather but it's looking pretty bright in the Upper Mountains this morning (May 5). For ore information, see www.endeavourenergy.com.au/aerialpatrols.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/9f7c979d-2b88-4f35-ac4b-36d59681a0db.PNG/r50_0_206_88_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Choppers checking power equipment