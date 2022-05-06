news, local-news, hazelbrook, warrimoo

Two young women had a lucky escape on Thursday May 5 after their car hit a tree and rolled onto its side. Police and emergency services responded to the car accident on the Great Western Highway at Warrimoo shortly before midday. Police said a Holden Commodore sedan heading towards Penrith left the road and travelled onto the northern road shoulder, then collided with a small tree and rolled onto its side. The two female occupants, a 29-year-old and a 20-year-old, were able to free themselves from the car with the assistance of other motorists who stopped to help. The women were treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics and transported to Nepean Hospital for treatment, the injuries are not considered serious. As a result, traffic was disrupted for some time while the vehicle was recovered. About 8.20am on April 10, a teen attended the Ampol Service Station at Hazelbrook, filled up his vehicle, and drove off without making any attempt to pay, police allege. Detective Chief Inspector Scott McAlpine said the male had allegedly used a 'P' plate to partially obstruct the registration plates. A 19-year-old Mt Victoria male was identified through further investigation. He has been charged with the offences of dishonestly obtaining property by deception and obscuring a Class A car number plate He is due to appear before Penrith Local Court on June 9. At 1pm on Friday April 29 police spoke to aa 52-year-old man on Railway Parade in Leura. A search of the male and his car found a resealable bag, and the man allegedly told police it was cannabis. He has been issued with a court attendance notice.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/8a82008b-88ba-45ff-819d-ae1a12da0942.jpg/r48_0_544_280_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Car rolls on Great Western Highway at Warrimoo