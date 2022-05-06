news, local-news,

A planned talk on Australia's mission girl, Annie Lock, at the Blue Mountains Historical Society's meeting tomorrow (May 7) has had to be changed. Due to illness, Dr Catherine Bishop's talk on Lock, a faith missionary, who fought with Daisy Bates, inspired R.M. Williams and lived an extraordinary life, has been postponed. Instead, Fiona Burn, president of the Blue Mountains Historical Society, will reveal the secrets of early real estate agents in her illustrated talk, "Barr and Furness - discovering real estate treasures". On at 9.30am for 10, Saturday 7 May at 99 Blaxland Rd, Wentworth Falls.

