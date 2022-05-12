news, local-news,

A $50 million western Sydney health hub opened last week. With a soaring population - and with it the demand for healthcare - the Cornerstone Healthcare Property Fund's (CHP Fund) Nepean Health Hub, opened last Thursday bringing a range of healthcare services to the region. Simon Heazlewood, CHP Fund spokesman, said Penrith's populationwas expected to grow by more than 52 per cent in the next 15 years with significant pressure on the health system for many years to come. "We also anticipate the health hub will see an influx of patients from the Blue Mountains LGA which will see 29 per cent of its population over 65 by 2040, according to Health Projects International." "The $50m hub includes integrated GP centre Octa Medical, Castlereagh Imaging, a future pharmacy, pathology services, various medical specialists and The Fertility Centre, offering affordable IVF options close to home for some of the one in six Australian couples who struggle to have babies." The project would see integrated healthcare under one roof and add 100 full-time healthcare jobs. Dr Rabia Shaikh, clinical director at The Fertility Centre (TFC) Nepean said her team celebrated being able to bring accessible fertility care to the region. "TFC will allow more people to become parents closer to home. We are excited to bring the latest IVF technology together with an established group of local specialists to provide the very highest level of fertility care in the heart of the Nepean Health Precinct," said Dr Shaikh. The hub is next to the Nepean public and private hospitals transforming the healthcare experience for many patients, as well as complementing the planned $1 billion investment into the hospital precinct.

$50m health hub opens in Penrith