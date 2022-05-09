news, local-news,

The Leura Village Association (LVA) has identified the reopening of Cliff Drive between Leura and Katoomba and the Leura traffic management plan as its two major priorities. Targeted landscaping and weed management at entry and exit points are seen as important to improving local and visitor experience of the Garden Village. LVA president Andrew Tsarounis (pictured) said: "Cliff Drive between Leura and Katoomba has been closed for two years. The LVA has urged council to prioritise the repairs and re-opening." Mr Tsarounis said the LVA had asked council's CEO to advise on the schedule for the works. "We understand that this will entail rebuilding the concrete culvert and road, will cost millions and does not qualify for flood funding. However, this cannot be a reason that essential infrastructure is not maintained." Mr Tsarounis said the LVA would be making a submission on the draft traffic management plan that will shortly go on public exhibition. Coach and car parking, traffic flow and pedestrian safety, including for Railway Parade west of the Mall, are all high on the LVA's list. "We can't move forward as businesses or a community without solving the traffic jams, parking shortages and safety issues for our small historic village - before the coaches return to add to the chaos. "We believe this will need innovation and investment. It goes beyond shuffling parking times and places. We look forward to working creatively and constructively with council, businesses and residents to think outside the box." The LVA would also like to see action on 'weedy triangles' that undermine first and last impressions of the Garden Village. Chair of the LVA's Look of Leura sub-committee, Ron Powell, said: "We are keen to be rid of the weedy triangles. These long standing irritants blight the entry to Leura. "The Mall gardens are exceptional thanks to the LVA's 40 year contribution to the landscaping and maintenance in collaboration with the council. However, these triangles when you approach or leave Leura from the east and from Katoomba are a disgrace. "For years, we've unsuccessfully sought clarification on who is responsible - Council, Roads or, in some cases, possibly Rail. There are high profile weedy triangles such as the north-east corner of the top roundabout on the Mall. The mess of long grass and blackberry needs formal landscaping to create workable garden areas and pavement. "Similarly the long grass and weeds flanking the Leura exit ramp onto the highway needs a permanent solution. This eyesore is our visitors' last vision of 'the Garden Village' on their way back to Sydney." Chairman of the Leura Community Alliance, Rod Stowe, echoed the LVA's concerns about Cliff Drive. "It is considered that by re-opening one of the Mountains' most attractive tourist drives as well as providing access to the Leura Cascades ... businesses servicing Leura's visitor economy would receive a real post-COVID boost. Similarly, such action would also improve resident safety and amenity by re-establishing a critical alternative route to the Great Western Highway between Leura and Katoomba."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/b08ee521-e393-436d-b7ef-a959daaee309.jpg/r5_188_2010_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Leura wish list