news, local-news, federal election, animal justice, macquarie

I grew up in Penrith but it wasn't long before an attraction to the natural splendor of the Blue Mountains drew me here. I moved to Glenbrook in my early twenties and have been there ever since, almost 40 years now. After completing the HSC, I undertook an electrical trades course and commenced a career in construction and maintenance in the independent education system. Throughout my career I remained loyal to one employee while supplementing my work with a second job in hospitality. I became a volunteer wildlife rescuer in 2000 after witnessing the ever increasing impact of human encroachment on animals and their habitat in the Sydney Basin, Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury. I quickly became aware that there was little consideration of native animals at any level of government, that it was left to wildlife volunteers to pick up the pieces; bureaucratic decision-making always seeming to put profit over planet. My introduction to the power of business over government occurred while I was involved in advocacy to protect remnant critically endangered Cumberland Plain habitat from housing development and to secure wildlife corridors. There were some small wins but deals done between developers and government made any success difficult. I learned that biodiversity is critical as it underpins the ecosystem which provides a healthy environment for people, animals and the planet, realising that the only way to secure our future is through legislative change. This is where I found the Animal Justice Party, a small group of people working hard to introduce rationality, kindness and compassion to the decisions of government, a group which represents those of us who see value in this world beyond our wallets, wealth and possessions. This realisation also drove me to purchase a 500-acre property off the west escarpment of the Blue Mountains solely for conservation. Securing private land to protect biodiversity and animals seemed the only way to achieve good outcomes. I now manage this property full-time and have created a wildlife sanctuary and rehabilitation facility for wildlife, focusing on kangaroos and wallabies. I am also involved in creating a global advocacy group for the protection of kangaroos against the commercial killing of kangaroos and wallabies for profit. The biggest threat to the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury is climate change. We have witnessed natural disasters, unprecedented bush fires and floods, with so many Mountains and Hawkesbury residents' lives devastated. All this time our federal government sat on its hands and took a 'wait and see' approach. There is no time for 'wait and see'. Now is the time for action. The Animal Justice Party has immediate and impactful policy on both how to deal with the existing effects of climate change as well as safeguarding our precious planet. We go one step further than any other party by acknowledging and addressing damaging methane emissions resulting from high intensity animal agriculture. Locally, we oppose raising the Warragamba Dam wall and the construction of Western Sydney Airport. We will take stronger measures to curb environmental damage caused to our pristine World Heritage Area by the airport. I will fight to establish emergency centres, temporary accommodation for people and their animals, reliable funding and equipment for first responders and other emergency services, secure greater detection and resources for fighting fire, ensure affordable insurance and a fair and equitable government buyback scheme for those living in ever increasing high risk areas. AJP has points on the board with our two MPs in NSW government proving they can represent their constituents well on all topics, including important social justice issues. Our voice in federal parliament will be loud and determined. We will speak for animals, people, planet until we are heard and protection is secured.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/9d253740-9c05-481e-8290-16b1c5e5c3ff.jpg/r9_486_3841_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Animal Justice candidate for Macquarie