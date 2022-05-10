news, local-news, federal election, united australia party, macquarie

Nicole Evans, United Australia Party Nicole Evans grew up with three younger brothers in western Sydney and has lived in the Macquarie electorate since 2019. She lives in the Hawkesbury area. She is a research scientist and her study areas are Indigenous health, epidemiology, biology and biochemistry. Her children all attend school and play sport in the electorate. "I only recently joined the United Australia Party because I felt that everyday Australians are under-represented in Canberra. I believe that there are too many career politicians with too much power over our day-to-day lives and the bureaucracy is making life tough for many Australians. I threw my hat in the ring and nominated to become a candidate because I would like to listen to the people of Macquarie and be their voice in parliament." She believes that many of the issues that Macquarie face are state and local level issues, which will require federal funding. "It is important that governments on all levels are able to work together to mitigate and try to prevent loss, damage and destruction from natural disasters which have hurt the electorate so badly over the years. Cost of living pressure is also a concern that I hear from people in the electorate and the UAP has policies which will ease that pressure on all Australians."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/42961e53-b640-411a-9a93-d772b7d44906.jpg/r0_356_1312_1097_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Nicole Evans represents the United Australia Party