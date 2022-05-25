sport, local-sport, brenna tarrant, East Blaxland, Melbourne Demons, AFLW, St Columba's Catholic College

After three years playing with the Melbourne Demons, Brenna Tarrant is finally able to come home. She has been headhunted for the Sydney Swans inaugural AFLW team and has had some time at home with her parents in East Blaxland, before she moves closer to the Sydney stadium to train. Mum Heidi Rickard said it was the best Mother's Day recently knowing Brenna would be in the same state again. The news was announced publicly last week. Tarrant, 20, said she "learnt a lot [at Melbourne] and now I am here. It's my dream club. I've supported the Swans since I was very young." She debuted for the Demons in the AFLW league back in 2019, playing three games before the season abruptly ended due to COVID. When it started up again, there was another lockdown and she was trapped in Melbourne. "It's been nuts, season 1 that I played in was season 4 of the whole competition. I literally just finished school at St Columbas' and it was straight to Melbourne after the school formal." The versatile player is happy to play in any position on the ground, but will likely settle in midfield. "I've been fan-girling my whole life over the team, I try to picture myself playing for the team but I am still processing it." Sydney AFLW coach Scott Gowans said she was chosen for that versatility "she can play back, mid or forward". Tarrant has part-time work in a bike shop because "most of the players only early one fifteenth of what the men earn". "I'm a full-time part timer ... our players' association is trying hard to extend the season." On May 19, it was announced the women would get a 93 per cent increase which will put them on minimum wage after a new collective bargaining agreement was signed "All the hard consistent work the girls have put in to develop the competition has created an opportunity to move a step closer towards an equal playing field," she said. The first game will be in August and the club is looking to draft even younger girls, some still in high school. With her finals experience Tarrant is prepared to be a "very young leader" to girls who will be juggling footy and the HSC. "I want to use that experience to get us to a level where we can perform really well in our first season - and in the seasons to come. It's going to be a big year, let's go!"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/k3URiCr4E4bXjHGXmnwsZQ/90eae8da-3d9c-47e4-8b04-68f7f744691d.JPG/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg