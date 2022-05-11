A stunning Federation bungalow

news, property, for sale, real estate, blue mountains, leura, federation bungalow, liberty property

5 BED | 1 BATH | 4 CAR This home, known as Ilion, was originally built in 1908 and is one of the finest examples of a federation bungalow in the Blue Mountains, says agent Marc Fitzpatrick of Liberty Property. It has been held by the current custodians for the past 16 years and the 1842 square metre block is north facing and offers a rare R3 zoning and DA approval for 'home employment'. The property has undergone a painstaking renovation, fusing heritage features with modern conveniences. The gardens feature rare and eclectic plants and have been featured in the Leura Garden Festival. Features include decorative stucco, original fireplaces, stained glass windows, timber boarded raked ceilings, hydronic heating, a back to base alarm and a CCTV system. There's an entertainment deck, a huge wrap-around verandah, lock-up garage, purpose-built archives room, rainwater tanks and an irrigation system.

