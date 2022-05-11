news, local-news,

It's not just the Sydney Kings who are on fire - Blue Mountains Basketball is also heating up, with an imminent return after the COVID hiatus. The 2022 Winter competition starts soon. Many individual players and teams have registered, but you're not too late. If you or someone you know would like to play basketball, please email us at bluemountainsbasketball@gmail.com to register your interest as soon as possible. Some existing teams are looking for extra players, and some new teams will be formed but if you are in primary school or high school (under the age of 17) and are a newcomer or don't yet have a team, we are running a new program to accommodate you - The Magic Academy. This session will run before the Saturday morning and Friday night competition and will involve skills training, followed by a game, with the ultimate goal being to team you up with other players for future competitions. Key information: Games will be held at Katoomba Sports and Aquatic Centre, starting week 4 of Term 2 - Saturday, May 21. We will run: Primary aged competitions: Saturday mornings School years 7-10: Friday nights Year 11+ (Adults): Tuesday nights Court fees $100/Season (two terms) plus annual registration $80-$110 Use your Active Kids Voucher BMBA and Basketball NSW will be addressing membership and court fees paid in advance of the COVID lockdown via future adjustment to 2022 fees. We also need referees. We have paid positions available for all levels of experience as well as the newly created role of court supervisor. If you are interested in applying for a position or would like to know more, contact us via email as soon as possible at bluemountainsbasketball@gmail.com. If you have already registered your interest via GameDay or have sent us an email, no further action is required. Look forward to seeing you there. Blue Mountains Basketball Association

Play basketball in new winter season