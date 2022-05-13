news, local-news,

Tomorrow (May 14) is Fire & Rescue open day. Doors will be open at the Mountains' fire stations tomorrow (Saturday) with firefighters on hand to answer any questions and give advice on staying safe this winter. Of course, there will also be the opportunity to see the trucks and firefighting equipment close up. Stations open from 10am-2pm will be: Mt Victoria Blackheath Katoomba Leura Wentworth Falls Lawson Springwood Glenbrook Slightly out of the Mountains, check out Lithgow, Lithgow West or Penrith.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yqbYpxNMru7TBX8VR5QF63/940c5fd5-aede-453a-8b93-33466db7bfbc.JPG/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Fire stations open for visitors tomorrow